William L. Scarlata
By Admin on April 10, 2017
Brockport: Suddenly on April 2, 2017. Predeceased by his brother, Timy Jr. (2010). Survived by his parents, Tim & Cathy Scarlata; his brothers, Salvatore (Crystal) & Steven Scarlata; sister, Nicole Scarlata; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & many many friends.
Friends may call Wednesday, 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Spring interment, Lakeview Cemetery.
