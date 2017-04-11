Ioannis “John” Psyllos

Chili: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at age 79. Predeceased by parents, Stamatios and Stella; wives, Sofia and Kalliopi.

Survived by daughters, Stella Psyllos and Anna (Antonios) Halaris, grandchildren, Anargyros (Lauren), Sofia and Athan; brother, Peter Psyllos; sister, Stavroula (Michael) Neamonitakis; several nieces and nephews and dear friend, Jennifer.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Thursday 11:30 AM at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 962 East Ave., Rochester 14607. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.