Nicholas John “Nick” Swaney

Hilton: April 7, 2017, Nick entered into the arms of Jesus after a short illness at the age of 23. He is survived by his parents, Timothy & Rev. Tammie (Reibson) Swaney, brother and sister, Jessica (David) Krueger, Joshua (Alyssa) Swaney, grandparents, Earl and Marlene Speanburgh, great grandmother, Loretta DeMallie and numerous relatives and friends. He graduated from the School of the Holy Childhood, he was known to many as “Mr. Smiles”. For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Nick’s visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12th from 4-8 pm at the funeral home 15 West Ave., Spencerport. Please join his family to celebrate his life on Thursday April 13th at 10:00 am at Spencerport Wesleyan Church, 2653 Nichols Street, Spencerport. Interment Parma Corners Cemetery.