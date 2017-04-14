Deborah Lynn Bennett

Chili: Thursday, April 6, 2017. Survived by her parents Douglass and Helen, sisters; Cheryl and (Ed) Ranalletti, Beth and (Jeff) Austin, and Barbara D’Anunzio, nine nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Debbie, was a life long Episcopalian and member of the Church of the Epiphany where she sang in the youth and adult choirs. Debbie had many gifts, one she especially treasured was her gift of sign language. A gift she shared with others and within her church community. Employed at Global Sutherland in Henrietta, she loved her position as a consultant for Intuit and her skills earned her a Platinum Award Plaque last spring. An avid reader, her hobbies included crocheting, needle point, knitting, and writing spontaneous prayers and poems.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 10 a.m., Church of the Epiphany (handicap accessible), 3285 Buffalo Road, Gates, New York. Debbie was a trusted friend of the Deaf community and often placed herself in the position of being a bridge between Deaf and hearing cultures. She believed in the educational and healing power of theater to bring Deaf awareness to mainstream society and Dangerous Signs (an ASL poetry performance group) will be holding a front row seat for her in their hearts, minds and performances. https://www.generosity.com/community-fundraising/dangerous-signs-asl-performance-group–2 in lieu of flowers we request donations be made to Dangerous Signs . The 10 a.m. service will be ASL Interpreted, and the church also has a hearing loop for those with special hearing needs.