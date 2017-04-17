- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 8 hours ago
Bernice L. Wolfe
Gates: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at age 88. Predeceased by husband, Richard; parents, Gustav and Bernice Glitzer; brothers, Paul, Carl and Harold Glitzer. Survived by children, Sandra Kern, Richard II (Virginia), Ronald (Darlene) and Randall (Tina); 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rose Amorosa; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Edna Tina Wilson Living Center for their wonderful care.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday April 22nd, 11-1. Private Service and Interment White Haven Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
