David Kulzer
By Admin on April 17, 2017
Holley: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at age 79. Survived by his wife, Yvonne and many relatives and friends.
A Celebration of David’s Life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10AM at Spencerport Bible Church, 1948 N. Union Street.
