- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 8 hours ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 8 hours ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 1 week ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 1 week ago
- Sign-up for Westside Challenger BaseballPosted 1 week ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award finalists announced by Women’s CouncilPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport HS student wins Science Congress competitionPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Dorothy K. Randolph
Greece, NY: On April 16, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Edward H.; 5 children, Christine Hawley, Charles Randolph, Edward Randolph, Jr., Cheryl (Jeffrey) Baxendale, Patrick (Lisa) Randolph; 3 grandchildren, Catherine, Crystal (Mike), Taylor (Colin); 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Maggie & Aiden and many more extended grandchildren; beloved best friend, Carm.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Memorial Service on Saturday 12noon at Park Ridge Free Methodist Church (Straub Rd. and Long Pond Rd.). In lieu of flowers donations to the Elevator Fund at Park Ridge Free Methodist Church, 10 Straub Rd., Rochester, NY 14626 per Dorothy’s wishes.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login