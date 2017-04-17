Dorothy K. Randolph

Greece, NY: On April 16, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Edward H.; 5 children, Christine Hawley, Charles Randolph, Edward Randolph, Jr., Cheryl (Jeffrey) Baxendale, Patrick (Lisa) Randolph; 3 grandchildren, Catherine, Crystal (Mike), Taylor (Colin); 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Maggie & Aiden and many more extended grandchildren; beloved best friend, Carm.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Memorial Service on Saturday 12noon at Park Ridge Free Methodist Church (Straub Rd. and Long Pond Rd.). In lieu of flowers donations to the Elevator Fund at Park Ridge Free Methodist Church, 10 Straub Rd., Rochester, NY 14626 per Dorothy’s wishes.