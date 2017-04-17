Helen V. Mosher

Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Mosher. She is survived by her children Bruce (Elaine) Mosher, Wayne (Gail) Mosher and Ginny (Bruce) Spielman, 7 grandchildren Bryan (Susan) Mosher, Derek (Beth) Mosher, Jeffrey Mosher, Morgan (Jessica) Mosher, Abby and Tyler Spielman, Dana (David) Kleine, 5 great-grandchildren Chase, Cheyne and Zachary Mosher, Katie and Christian Kleine, brother Gene Walker, several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, April 22nd at the First Baptist Church of Brockport, 124 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420, where her service will follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the first Baptist Church of Brockport. Ref: Fowler Funeral Home, Inc.