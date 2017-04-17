Madelyn C. Monno

Brockport: April 9, 2017, age 77. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Arnold; her children, Steven Monno, & Debora Blandford; grandchildren, Lacie, & Dakota Monno, Jameson (Julie) Blandford, Christina (Christian) Rea, & Jordan Blandford; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn & Brailey Rea, & Rylee Blandford & Natalie Monno; several nieces & nephews.

Friends are invited to greet the family Tuesday from 4-6 at the Concordia Lutheran Church, 6601 Fourth Section Road, Brockport, where her Service will be held at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Concordia Lutheran Church. and the American Heart Assoc. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.