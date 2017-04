Mary A. Firpo

Chili: Thursday, April 13, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph. Survived by her children, MaryJo (Ronald) Zavaglia, Rev. John A. Firpo, James R. (Jann) Firpo, Helen Firpo (Glazier); 4 grandchildren, Christine (Todd) Flood, Michael J. Zavaglia, Joseph J. (Sara) Firpo, Jennifer E. Jordan (Scott Seinoski); 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and close family friend, Rev. Richard T. Farrell. Mary was a proud WW II Army Veteran and a life long St. Pius the Tenth Parishioner.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Monday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30 AM at St. Helen Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment St. Pius the Tenth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Veterans Outreach, 447 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.