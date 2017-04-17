Mary (Cringoli) Mistretta

Chili: Wed., April 12, 2017 at age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Carmen and brother, Mauro. Survived by her children, Vince (Sharon), Carmel (Mark) Mancuso and Michael; grandchildren, David (Jen), Michael (Jackie), Matthew Mistretta and Heather (Jim) Uhl; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tessie (Al) Fantauzzo, Margie Siverd, Tom (Joyce) Cringoli, Mike Cringoli and Anthony (Annie) Cringoli; brother-in-law, Sam Mistretta; many nieces and nephews. Mary was a longtime employee of Star Markets.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Monday 10 AM at Holy Apostles Church, 530 Lyell Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.