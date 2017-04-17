- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 8 hours ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 8 hours ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 1 week ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 1 week ago
- Sign-up for Westside Challenger BaseballPosted 1 week ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award finalists announced by Women’s CouncilPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport HS student wins Science Congress competitionPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Mary (Cringoli) Mistretta
Chili: Wed., April 12, 2017 at age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Carmen and brother, Mauro. Survived by her children, Vince (Sharon), Carmel (Mark) Mancuso and Michael; grandchildren, David (Jen), Michael (Jackie), Matthew Mistretta and Heather (Jim) Uhl; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tessie (Al) Fantauzzo, Margie Siverd, Tom (Joyce) Cringoli, Mike Cringoli and Anthony (Annie) Cringoli; brother-in-law, Sam Mistretta; many nieces and nephews. Mary was a longtime employee of Star Markets.
Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Monday 10 AM at Holy Apostles Church, 530 Lyell Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login