Patricia MacIntosh

By on April 17, 2017

Hamlin: On April 10, 2017. She is predeceased by her husband, Roger (2009). Survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Scott & Tracey MacIntosh.

Service and Interment were private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Care or the American Cancer Society in Pat’s memory.

