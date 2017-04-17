Don't miss
Patricia MacIntosh
By Admin on April 17, 2017
Hamlin: On April 10, 2017. She is predeceased by her husband, Roger (2009). Survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Scott & Tracey MacIntosh.
Service and Interment were private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Care or the American Cancer Society in Pat’s memory.
