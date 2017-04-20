Adelaide M. “Addy” Meyering

Brockport: Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Easter Sunday April 16, 2017. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years in 2014, Raymond A. Meyering and her parents Nathaniel and Georgina Merrell. She is survived by her children Thomas (Margaret) Meyering, Mary (Bill) Duff and Donald (Laurie) Meyering, grandchildren Stephanie (Kevin) Beahan, Brian (Christalyn) Duff, Gemma Meyering, Samantha Krueger, Joseph and James Kruk, sister Sue (David) Greene, and sister-in-law Madeline (Harry) Merrell.

Friends are invited to join the family on Thursday April 20th from 4-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport A short prayer service will be held during calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday April 21st at 10:00 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St., Brockport. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Nativity Church or The Campership Fund of the Seneca Waterways Council; Boy Scouts of America.