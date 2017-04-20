Don't miss
- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 3 days ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 3 days ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 1 week ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 1 week ago
- Sign-up for Westside Challenger BaseballPosted 1 week ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award finalists announced by Women’s CouncilPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport HS student wins Science Congress competitionPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Dennis J. Armstrong
By Admin on April 20, 2017
Hamlin: April 16, 2017, age 65. Survived by children, Daniel (Mandy), Kevin, Bryan (Caryn) Armstrong, & Kathleen (Sean) Seelig; brother, Gerald Armstrong; sisters, Beverly (Hank) Santo, & Holly Armstrong; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother, Robert Armstrong, & a sister, Carol Armstrong.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Greece Police Athletic League, PO Box 405, Roch., NY 14612.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login