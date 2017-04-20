Dennis J. Armstrong

Hamlin: April 16, 2017, age 65. Survived by children, Daniel (Mandy), Kevin, Bryan (Caryn) Armstrong, & Kathleen (Sean) Seelig; brother, Gerald Armstrong; sisters, Beverly (Hank) Santo, & Holly Armstrong; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother, Robert Armstrong, & a sister, Carol Armstrong.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Greece Police Athletic League, PO Box 405, Roch., NY 14612.