Helen A. (Abreu) Vieira
By Admin on April 20, 2017
Gates: Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Predeceased by husband, Anthony Vieira. Survived by son, Alan (Eileen); brother, Joseph Abreu; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Danielle Vieira; great grandchildren, Christian, Graciela and Brady Vieira; nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. Special thanks to the staff at Crimson Ridge.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-5 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4100 Lyell Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aquinas Institute Class of ’59 Scholarship Fund.
