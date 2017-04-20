Jeanette M. Ford

Ogden: Peacefully on April 15 2017 after her hard fought courageous battle with cancer. Jeanette is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Patrick Ford; children, Linda Mykins, Gail (Tom Phillips) Smith and Patrick (Susan) Ford; grandchildren, Jennifer Maeske, Ryan (Crystal) Mykins, Chase Smith, Priscilla Ford & Olivia Ford; great grandchildren Kurt and Connor Maeske; brother Gorden (Anne) Hartley; sister Edna Hartley; many nieces nephews and friends. Jeanette will always be remembered for being a loving, kind and easy going person. For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday April 20 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home 15 West Avenue Spencerport, where her funeral service will be held at 7 PM. Interment St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, Churchville NY on Friday 4/21 at 11:15 AM. Memorial may be directed to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center 2652 Ridgeway Ave.