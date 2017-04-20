Joseph R. Cruz

Greece: Monday April 17, 2017 passed peacefully surrounded by his loving wife of 19 years and family. Survived by wife, Sherry Hargrave-Cruz; children, Ed (Debbie) Philips, Jason (Heidi) Hargrave, James (Jessica) Hargrave and Kenneth Hargrave; brother, Carlos Cruz; sister, Miriam Syer; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday 10:30 AM at Iglesia Evangelica del Nazareno, 99 Stonewood Avenue.