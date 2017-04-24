- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 18 hours ago
Anita N. Drake
Churchville: On April 12, 2017 at the age of 87. She was the beloved daughter of Donald and Arvilla Nelson. Anita is predeceased by her husband Merle G. Drake and daughter Susan L. Drake-Mason. Anita was a Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Teacher. She always put others first and passed that on to everyone she touched. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Ronald (Paula) Nelson; children, Merle (Diane) Drake, Leslie (Nancy) Drake, Sara (Ronald) Stephens, Douglas (Therese) Drake, Sherre (James) Albright, Sheila (Thomas) McDonald; 18 grandchildren and 16 great grand children; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday April 26th from 4-8pm at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St., Churchville. A memorial service will be held Thursday April 27th at Churchville United Methodist Church 24 W. Buffalo St. at 5:30pm, with a celebration of her life thereafter. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
