Marie Christine (Melkioty) Mobilio

Gates: July 4, 1924-April 19, 2017. A devoted daughter and wife, a loving mother and revered grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived her life with a respect for truth and natural beauty and a commitment to the development and education of her children. She had a deep reservoir of understanding which she revealed through cooking her specialties, walking daily, traveling extensively and by sharing an abiding optimism. She will be missed by her children, Christine (Clifford) Johnson, Barbara (Roger Anderson) Perry, Elizabeth (Steve) Leone, Frank (Kelly) Mobilio, Donna (James Mingoria) Mobilio; grandchildren, Steve (Patria) Leone, Phil Leone, Zeke Johnson, Michael Tschiderer, Gina Mobilio, Erin Tschiderer, Frank M. Mobilio, Theresa Mobilio; great-grandchildren, Jamie, Rachel, Blaise and Bella Leone; and several nieces and nephews. A native of Rochester, she was predeceased by husband, Frank Mobilio; parents, Anthony (Harry) and Ruby Melkioty; sisters, Elaine Tulloch, Anne Lutz and brother, Thomas Melkioty.

Friends may call Tuesday, 12-1PM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd., with her Funeral Mass to follow at 1PM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Local Library in her name.