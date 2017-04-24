Ronald L. Robison

Hilton: Entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2017. Predeceased by his wife, Marjorie (2010). Survived by his daughters, Tamara (Philip) Runyon, Rhonda (Joe) Cavanaugh & Kristen (Aaron) Crawley; 5 grandchildren; his brothers, Gerald (Carol) & Raymond “Doug” Robison and sister, Donna Benz.

Friends may call Monday from 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10AM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm in his memory.