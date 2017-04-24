Thelma A. May

Greece, NY: On April 17, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Bernard; 1 son, Steven (Christine); 3 daughters, Kathie May, Charlene (Daniel) Boas, Deborah (James) Burger; 1 sister, Alta Reineman; niece, Nancy Bishop; 5 grandchildren, Sandra Wikander, Jeffrey May, Sara May, Matthew (Sara) Boas, Travis Boas.

Private Services. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park at convenience of family.