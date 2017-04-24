Don't miss
- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 18 hours ago
- Village of Holley grows community gardenPosted 23 hours ago
- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 1 week ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Thelma A. May
By Admin on April 24, 2017
Greece, NY: On April 17, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Bernard; 1 son, Steven (Christine); 3 daughters, Kathie May, Charlene (Daniel) Boas, Deborah (James) Burger; 1 sister, Alta Reineman; niece, Nancy Bishop; 5 grandchildren, Sandra Wikander, Jeffrey May, Sara May, Matthew (Sara) Boas, Travis Boas.
Private Services. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park at convenience of family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login