Robert C. Adams

By on April 25, 2017

Hilton/Niagara Falls: Passed into Glory on December 19, 2016, at age 90. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1-2 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton., where Bob’s Memorial Service will be held at 2PM. Interment Private Niagara Falls Memorial Park.

