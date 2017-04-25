Don't miss
- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 2 days ago
- Village of Holley grows community gardenPosted 2 days ago
- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 1 week ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 2 weeks ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Robert C. Adams
By Admin on April 25, 2017
Hilton/Niagara Falls: Passed into Glory on December 19, 2016, at age 90. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1-2 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton., where Bob’s Memorial Service will be held at 2PM. Interment Private Niagara Falls Memorial Park.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login