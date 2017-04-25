Robert C. Adams

Hilton/Niagara Falls: Passed into Glory on December 19, 2016, at age 90. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1-2 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton., where Bob’s Memorial Service will be held at 2PM. Interment Private Niagara Falls Memorial Park.