Helen L. Santilli

Ogden: Passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at age 86. Helen was predeceased by her son, James. She is survived by her devoted husband, Raffaele and grandchildren, Elizabeth and James (Alyssa). Helen was a skilled cook and a lover of all things sweet. She enjoyed watching the rabbits and birds visiting her garden, while petting her beloved great-granddog, Brody. A lover of animals, Helen also wanted her grandcat Rondy mentioned so he did not feel left out.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 10AM-12PM with her Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30PM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel House.