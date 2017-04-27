- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 3 days ago
- Village of Holley grows community gardenPosted 4 days ago
- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 3 weeks ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 3 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Helen L. Santilli
Ogden: Passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at age 86. Helen was predeceased by her son, James. She is survived by her devoted husband, Raffaele and grandchildren, Elizabeth and James (Alyssa). Helen was a skilled cook and a lover of all things sweet. She enjoyed watching the rabbits and birds visiting her garden, while petting her beloved great-granddog, Brody. A lover of animals, Helen also wanted her grandcat Rondy mentioned so he did not feel left out.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 10AM-12PM with her Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30PM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel House.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login