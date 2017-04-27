Home   >   Obituaries   >   Timothy W. Nickles

Timothy W. Nickles

By on April 27, 2017

Hamlin: Unexpectedly on April 24, 2017. Predeceased by his father, Edward (2004). Survived by his mother, Lois and brothers, Bill (Kathie), Tom (Stephanie) & Edward “Ted” Nickles.

Services and Interment Private.

