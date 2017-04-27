Don't miss
Timothy W. Nickles
By Admin on April 27, 2017
Hamlin: Unexpectedly on April 24, 2017. Predeceased by his father, Edward (2004). Survived by his mother, Lois and brothers, Bill (Kathie), Tom (Stephanie) & Edward “Ted” Nickles.
Services and Interment Private. For more info go to burgerfuneralhome.com
