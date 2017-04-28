- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 4 days ago
Dianne R. Hainsworth
Holley: Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday April 25, 2017 at the age of 71. Predeceased by her parents Wesley and Laura Ross. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Tracy; her children Scott (Eva) Hegadorn, Kevin (Pam) Hegadorn, Julie Kretschmer; step-children Shane (Becky) Sundt, Brandon Hainsworth, Alicia (Tim) Powell; 7 grandchildren; 2 brothers Ken (Deanna) Ross, Gerald (Kay) Ross; sisters-in-law Evelyn (Nick) Santullo, Roberta (Gerald) Fuller, Sharon (Robert) Meeder; several nieces and nephew.
Family will receive friends on Sunday April 30th from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A memorial service will be held on Monday at 11AM in St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Rd. Hamlin, NY 14464. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. John Lutheran Church in Hamlin.
