Catherine (Storan) “Kay” Graffrath

Hilton: April 25, 2017 at age 96. Predeceased by loving husband, Robert and 7 siblings. Survived by her daughters, Sue (Michael) Collins, Linda (Michael) Kirchgessner, Ann (Stan) Sanger; grandchildren, Mark (Michele), Matt (Jenny) Kimmel, Meg Kirchgessner, DVM, Katie (Jason) Blanshine, Michael Sanger; 6 great-grandsons (with a great-granddaughter on the way); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Kay will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways and a great sense of humor. She loved family, books and hot fudge sundaes. Special thank you to Crimson Ridge and Lifetime Care Hospice for their compassionate care.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 5, 11:00 a.m. at SEAS Catholic Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd., Hamlin. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Friends of the Parma Public Library, 7 West Ave., Hilton, 14468.