Douglas E. (Dougie) Fahrer

Gates: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at age 65. Predeceased by his parents, Virginia and Elmer; siblings, James, Robert, Patti (Walt) Ogrodowski, Carol Shea, Marie (Steven) Rodgers; Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debby; brother, Charles; sister, Susan (Mark) Cheshire; sisters-in-law, Donna (Tony) DiNapoli and Diane Coulton; brothers-in-law, David Mason and Mike (Deborah) O’Neil; many nieces, nephews, wonderful friends and his beloved cat Lucky.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Wegmans for all that they did for him.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30AM at St. Boniface Church, 330 Gregory St., 14620. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Houses or the Diabetes Association .