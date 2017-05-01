Dr. James W. Brown, III

Sweden: James passed away peacefully in his sleep while in hospice on April 26, 2017. Born in Savannah, Georgia on February 11, 1938, he was raised to be a Southern Gentleman by his Mother, Hattie Pinkney Brown. He graduated from St. Peter’s College and earned his PhD in organic chemistry from Stevens Institute of Technology. Jim was a proud 50-year member of the American Chemical Society.

He is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 37 years, his daughters Leslie (Randall) Howard, Gina Brown and Heather (Ahmad) Ali, seven grandchildren (Myles, Alexis, Nicolas, Gabrielle, Dominique, Hannah and Nadia), his sister-in-law Carol Barnard, niece Cherilyn (Andersen) Barnard Kee, and good friends DeAnn and Harry Morris.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on Saturday May 6th at 4:00 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will be held privately. The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care he received from his physicians, nurses, and hospice workers as he ended his journey through life. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the American Heart Association , the American Cancer Society , or a charity of your choice in Jim’s name.