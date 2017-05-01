Home   >   Obituaries   >   James S. Muller

James S. Muller

By on May 1, 2017

Hilton: January 16, 2017 went home to be with the Lord and to meet the love of his life, wife, Terry.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 6, 2017 at 10AM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Irondequoit Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

