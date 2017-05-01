Brockport: We lost a fine, sweet soul on April 24, 2017, when Jane B. Mincher slipped away. Though originally from Northport, NY, she discovered Brockport in 1970, where she met her future husband, graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1973 and then was a dedicated long-time teacher at Barclay Elementary School.

Jane loved family vacations, lighthouses, flowers, a bourbon Manhattan, new places and experiences: on horseback in the Andes, RV’ing in Alaska, riding a zip line, kayaking, and being a cheerful mate on her husband’s sailboats.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Lena and Fred Beyer, and by son, Brett Mincher.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Mincher; her son, Derek (Allison); grandson, Mason; sisters, Susan Beyer, Beth Beyer, and Anne Juncadella (Enrique); and faithful dog Jay.

Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Woodlock at Unity Hospital, and to the caring staff at Hildebrandt Hospice.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6, from 10:30 – 11:30 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home, 340 West Avenue, Brockport, where a Service honoring Jane will follow at 11:30 AM. Flowers welcome.