Richard K. Burns

Ogden: Passed peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at age 89. Predeceased by his wife, Norma Foland Burns. Survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Edward) Zimmer of PA and Kristine (Alec) Ollies of Spencerport; grandchildren, Mark (Michelle) Zimmer of PA, Daniel Ollies of WI, Katelyn Ollies, Juliann (Fintan) McManus and Matthew Ollies of Spencerport; great-grandchildren, Austin and Brandon Zimmer of PA; and many special cousins. Richard was a retiree of Kodak and the Gulf Oil Corp, and a Veteran of WWII having served in the US Navy.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 11 AM-12 PM with his Funeral Service immediately following calling at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifetime Care (Hildebrandt Hospice), 3111 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Atria in Greece, Professional Assistance for Seniors and Lifetime/Hildebrandt Hospice for the excellent care they provided Richard.