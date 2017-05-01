- Joe’s stories, some old, some new and mostly truePosted 1 day ago
Todd E. Calvin
Chili: April 21, 2017, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his daughter Pamela Baker. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores Calvin; children Debbie (Scott) McClurg; Todd A. (Marcia) Calvin; son-in-law Paul Baker; grandchildren Doug (Shauna) McClurg; Lisa (Jonathan) Brodie; Julie (Rodel) Lee; Jennifer (Jesse) Dougherty; great-grandchildren Katelynn & Alayna McClurg; Layla & Vanessa Lee; family and friends. Todd was a photographer for most of his life. He also enjoyed wood working and singing in church choirs.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6 at 3 pm at the United Methodist Church of N. Chili, 2200 Westside Dr., Rochester, NY 14624. Donations may be made in his memory to the United Methodist Church of N. Chili.
