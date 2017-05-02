- Joe’s stories, some old, some new and mostly truePosted 1 day ago
Martha Susan Huff
Gates: Age 88, passed away on the morning of April 29, 2017 at the Jewish Home in Rochester, New York. Martha is survived by her husband Ralph Huff, her daughters Marilyn Madison, Mary Lou Harmon, and Marcia Sabatini; son, Ray Huff; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 son-in-laws, and 1 daughter-in-law, all who loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her son, Ralph Huff Jr.
Martha was born on September 12, 1928 in Blossburg, PA, to parents Martha Klugo Lazeski and Andrew Lazeski. She was devoted to her family and made their happiness her life’s work. She was socially active and deeply involved with her second family, the members of St Theodore’s parish in Gates, New York. She enjoyed travel and camping.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7. Funeral Mass, Friday 9:30 AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester, NY. Internment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. Please make donations on Martha’s behalf to the Alzheimers Association www.alz.org.
