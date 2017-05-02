Patricia Ann “Pat” (O’Neill) Zukaitis

Spencerport: April 29, 2017 at age 83. Survived by her husband, Victor Zukaitis; children, Steven (Linda) Zukaitis Mark (Ron) Zukaitis, Donna (Joe) Falcone, Peggy (Bill) Zukaitis; grandchildren, Jason Leone, Christine Colon, Matthew Falcone, Nathaniel Falcone; great grandchildren, Preston, Elias, Sophia; sisters, Theresa Sweeting, Peggy (Bill) Schaeffer. Pat was a loving wife who recently celebrated 64 years of marriage to her devoted husband, Victor. She was a loving mother, sister, nana and friend. Pat was an accomplished artist and the first to get up and sing at any opportunity. Additionally, she delighted the young (and young at heart) during her many years with Grease Paint Alley Clowns as “Pattycake”. Pat will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to have her in their lives. For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Pat’s visitation will be on Wednesday May 3, 2017 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha Street, Spencerport, Thursday at 10:30 am. Interment at St Johns Cemetery.