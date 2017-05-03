Germain R. Welles, Jr.

Brockport: Born 11/13/36, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday May 1, 2017 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his brothers James and Jonathan Welles. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn (Hermance) Welles, children; Germain III (Kristin), Olin Graczyk, Tina (Michael) Deskins, Wilbur (Mary) Hermance, Larry (Rachel) Hermance, Cathy (Toby) Jennejahn, Cristi (Al) Alvarado, sisters; Sandra Tauschek, Susan (Robert) Reis, Deborah (Whit) Dunlap, Judith (David) Mazerbo, brother; Dennis (Teresa) Welles, like a brother; David (Joanne) Bennage, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Friday May 5th from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport, where Germain’s funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com to share condolences or light a candle in Germain’s memory.