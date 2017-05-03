Don't miss
Sandy A. (Cupo) VanBortle
By Admin on May 3, 2017
Holley: May 1, 2017, age 59. Survived by her children, Rachel and J.R. VanBortle; father, Earl (Penny) Cupo & mother, Carol Cupo; sisters, Noreen (Brian) Dettman & Laurie (Rolly) Harris; companion, John Lamendola; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call Thursday 3-6 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where her Service will be held at 6PM.
