William H. Monell

By on May 3, 2017

Chili: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at age 64. Loved by his mother, Edna Monell; wife, Jill; son, Chris (Laurie); daughter, Sarah (David) Ridilla; grandchildren, Harmony and Jack; brother, Bob (Paula); sister, Linda (Bob) Dunning; and always at his side “his boys”, Satch and Kujo. Bill was a retiree of Kodak after 33 years, a proud Eagle Scout and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

As per Bill’s wishes friends are invited to a Celebration of his Life, Saturday 1PM at Rick’s Prime House, 898 Buffalo Rd. with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 in his memory.

