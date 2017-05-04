Bruce L. “Buz” Schreiber

Spencerport: Friday, April 28, 2017, age 73. Survived by his wife, Susan; son, Steven (Terry); grandchildren, Steve & Amanda; brothers, James (Wendy) & Scott, and Gary (Betty); his sister, Bonnie Gorgiev; numerous extended family.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, 10 AM – 12 PM. Private Service & Interment at the convenience of the family.