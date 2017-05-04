Don't miss
- Joe’s stories, some old, some new and mostly truePosted 4 days ago
- Spencerport student-athletes care about communityPosted 4 days ago
- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Holley grows community gardenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Route 31 bridge replacement project resumesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 4 weeks ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 4 weeks ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 4 weeks ago
Bruce L. “Buz” Schreiber
By Admin on May 4, 2017
Spencerport: Friday, April 28, 2017, age 73. Survived by his wife, Susan; son, Steven (Terry); grandchildren, Steve & Amanda; brothers, James (Wendy) & Scott, and Gary (Betty); his sister, Bonnie Gorgiev; numerous extended family.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, 10 AM – 12 PM. Private Service & Interment at the convenience of the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login