Peter I. Fitzsimmons

By on May 4, 2017

Spencerport: Peacefully on May 2, 2017 at age 81. Survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara Fitzsimmons; children, John (Jacqueline) Fitzsimmons, Thomas (Sharon) Fitzsimmons, Jennifer (Ralph) Dickinson, Daniel (Karen) Fitzsimmons, Mary Alice Miller, Dawn (Don Woodard) Miller & Scott (Maria Harisis) Miller; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Christopher (Monica) Fitzsimmons & Fred (Ann) Fitzsimmons, many nieces and nephews. For more information about Peter please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday May 5 from 3-7 pm at the funeral home 15 West Avenue, Spencerport, NY followed by his funeral service at 7 pm. Private Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Saints Sports Booster Club Inc. PO Box 208 N. Chili, NY 14514.

