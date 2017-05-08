Albion, NY: Edward N. Alger, age 85, died May 2, 2017 at Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, NY. He was born December 17, 1931 in Lackawanna, NY to the late Floyd Howell and Gladys Wells.

Ed was a member of the AFL-CIO Steelworkers Union. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954 in the Quartermaster Corps in Alaska.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2002; and siblings: Ronald Howell, Floyd Howell, Gerald Howell, Arnold Howell, Michael Barbario, and Carol Haskins.

Ed is survived by his sons: Richard (Paula) Alger, John Alger; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: David Howell, Leonard (Faye) Howell, Vivian Howell, Richard Howell, Shirlee (Jay) Mills, Dolly Deigle; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.

There are no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 13th at 1:00pm at Hillside Cemetery at the corner of South Holley Rd. and Route 237 in Holley. Memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc.

