Glenn E. Neal
Churchville: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at age 90. Predeceased by his parents, James and Ruth; brother, Nelson and sister, Opal Embling. Survived by his sister, Gertrude (William) Embling; brother-in-law, Dallas Embling; nieces and nephews, Stephen (Melissa), Daryl (Beth) Embling, Cheryl (Jay) Fridley, Gretchen (Frank) Tortora; many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenn served many years in the New York National Guard. He enjoyed farming and growing flowers all of his life and was a Master Woodworker.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-5 PM. Funeral Service, Monday 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Mumford Rural Cemetery.
