- 2017 Home and Garden SectionPosted 1 day ago
- Riga Library sets display of antique toysPosted 1 day ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award recipients announcedPosted 1 day ago
- Joe’s stories, some old, some new and mostly truePosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport student-athletes care about communityPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Holley grows community gardenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 3 weeks ago
Jack W. Pearson
Greece: December 24, 2016, age 89. Jack passed away in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy; his daughters, Carol Anne Pearson and Kathy Pearson; and his grandchildren, Jill (Jeremy) Wolf and Joseph Michaloski. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Craig Michaloski.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 13, 2017 at 11AM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4115 Dewey Ave., Rochester, NY 14616. Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login