Norma M. Emmerson

Brockport: Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Harry in 2009 and her brothers Gordon and Bill Murray. She is survived by her children David (Susan), Thomas (Karen), Bruce (Deborah), Jeffrey (Lisa), Carol (James) Clark and Robert (Darla), 14 grandchildren, sisters-in-law Joan Murray and Marguerite Emmerson, also several nieces and nephews. Norma met the love of her life, her husband Harry, in Brockport where she spent the rest of her adult life.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 10th at 7 PM in the First Presbyterian Church of Brockport, 35 State St., Brockport, NY 14420. A light reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Hildebrandt Hospice Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com to light a candle in Norma’s memory.