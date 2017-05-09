Brockport: Mrs. Mary Kathryn Welch, (Mrs. Charles G. Welch). Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 6, 2017. Beautiful at the age of 82, Mary was beloved by all who were graced by her faith, kind heart, and never wavering friendship.

A trailblazer for women and education, Mary was featured in multiple Who’s Who publications. She was one of the very first women principals, educating children for over 30 years at Leary and Winslow Elementary Schools. Always a life long learner she traveled extensively and continued her higher education at RIT even through this year. Predeceased by her husband Charles G. Welch, she is survived by her four children; Charles C. Welch, Wendy Kirchner, Virginia Morris, and Robert Welch. She delighted in her grandchildren Joan, Emily, Conrad, Sydney, Annie, Hannah, Madison, CJ, Wendy, Peter, and Woody. Her loving siblings and their spouses were her anchors; David McCadden (deceased), Betty McCadden (deceased), Barry McCadden (deceased), Sue McCadden, Margaret Burgess, Regina Budd, Wayne Budd, Ellen McCadden, George McCadden, and Sandy McCadden. She dearly loved all of family especially her nieces, and nephews. A quiet philanthropist and tireless volunteer, memorial donations may be made to the Ecumenical Food Shelf in Brockport.

Calling Hours: Fowler Funeral Home 340 West Ave ,Brockport, May 10, 2-4 & 6-8. Funeral: Nativity BVM Brockport, 152 Main St., May 11 at 11 AM.