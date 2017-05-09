Patricia Ann (Deegan) Kennedy

Hilton: May 6, 2017 at age 88. Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Michael P. Kennedy; grandson, Sean Kennedy; granddaughter, Jennifer Jackson. She is survived by her children, Patrick Kennedy, Michael (Stephanie) Kennedy, Kathleen (Dan) Wegman, Kevin (Peggy) Kennedy; grandchildren, Christian Kennedy, Jean-Paul Kennedy, Amanda (Scott) Wilson, Amy (Wil) Averill, Allison Kennedy, Michael (Jessica) Kennedy, Michele (Curt) West, Daniel Wegman, Rebecca (Nick) Shaw, Erin Kennedy; 16 great grandchildren. For more information or to send a condolence please visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Pat’s visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10th, 4-7 PM at the funeral home 15 West Ave., Spencerport. Her funeral mass will be Thursday, May 11th, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church of Spencerport, 55 Martha St. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Veterans Outreach Center, 459 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620 in Patricia’s memory.