Howard A. Thomas, Jr.

Hamlin: Age 84. Howard entered eternal life with his Lord on May 7, 2017. He was the son of the late Howard A. & Gladys Thomas Sr. Predeceased by his brother, Bruce Thomas; granddaughter, Tammy Ouweleen. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Theresa Hasenauer Thomas; children, Robert (Sharon) Thomas, Kathy (James) Shepanski, David Thomas, & MaryAnn (Charles) Rath; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Hamlin. The family is grateful to the 2nd floor staff at Lakeside-Beikirch for the wonderful care and would like memorials directed to Lakeside-Beikirch Care Center in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.