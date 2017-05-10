Home   >   Obituaries   >   Yvonne M. White

Yvonne M. White

By on May 10, 2017

Hilton: Gone to be with the Lord at age 77 on May 6, 2017 with her beloved family at her side. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald; and her children, Christine (Pat Grove) White & Kenneth (Adriana) White; grandchildren, Natalie & Grant White. Yvonne is predeceased by her brother, Abe Charlton.

All are invited to call on Saturday from 10-11AM and attend her Funeral at 11AM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. For more info go to www.burgerfuneralhome.com

You must be logged in to post a comment Login