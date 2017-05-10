Don't miss
Yvonne M. White
By Admin on May 10, 2017
Hilton: Gone to be with the Lord at age 77 on May 6, 2017 with her beloved family at her side. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald; and her children, Christine (Pat Grove) White & Kenneth (Adriana) White; grandchildren, Natalie & Grant White. Yvonne is predeceased by her brother, Abe Charlton.
All are invited to call on Saturday from 10-11AM and attend her Funeral at 11AM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. For more info go to www.burgerfuneralhome.com
