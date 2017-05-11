Don't miss
Kathleen R. Shafer
By Admin on May 11, 2017
Chili: Sunday, May 7, 2017. Predeceased by her parents, Albert V. Sr. & Mary Ruth Armstrong and 3 sisters. Survived by her son, Robert Carpenter; 3 brothers and loyal companion and confidant, Russell Corrado and his daughter, Erica.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 10-12 PM with a Prayer Service at 12 PM at the funeral home.
