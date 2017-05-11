William M. McCormick

Hilton: Suddenly May 9, 2017. William McCormick, 71. Survived by his devoted wife, Cathleen; his children, Paul (Susan), Kimberly & Trisha (Christopher Linford) McCormick; grandchildren, Allison, Andrew & Emily Wood and Katie McCormick; his sisters, Louise Cook & Joanne (Scott) Hemenway. Predeceased by his brother, Steven.

Friends are invited to call SAT. 2-5 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 5 PM after calling. Private interment, Falls Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Hilton Fire Dept. or American Diabetes in his memory.