- 2017 Home and Garden SectionPosted 3 days ago
- Riga Library sets display of antique toysPosted 4 days ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award recipients announcedPosted 4 days ago
- Joe’s stories, some old, some new and mostly truePosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport student-athletes care about communityPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Spring Community LinkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Holley grows community gardenPosted 3 weeks ago
- Bright Raven gymnasts win gold at statesPosted 4 weeks ago
William M. McCormick
Hilton: Suddenly May 9, 2017. William McCormick, 71. Survived by his devoted wife, Cathleen; his children, Paul (Susan), Kimberly & Trisha (Christopher Linford) McCormick; grandchildren, Allison, Andrew & Emily Wood and Katie McCormick; his sisters, Louise Cook & Joanne (Scott) Hemenway. Predeceased by his brother, Steven.
Friends are invited to call SAT. 2-5 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 5 PM after calling. Private interment, Falls Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Hilton Fire Dept. or American Diabetes in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login