Christopher J. Gadomski

Chili: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at age 53. Predeceased by his parents, Jerome and Patricia. Survived by his sons, Ryan and Cameron; brothers, Jeff (Joanna) and Corey; step-mother, Donna Gadomski and niece, Ruby Gadomski.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7PM. Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.