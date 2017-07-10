Don't miss
- Challenges of maintaining record outflow for Lake OntarioPosted 2 weeks ago
- Graduation 2017Posted 3 weeks ago
- Local boys earn Eagle Scout meritPosted 3 weeks ago
- June 2017 Business AlmanacPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Summer LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Small business grants available for those impacted by Lake Ontario floodingPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Gazebo Band launches 34th concert seasonPosted 1 month ago
- 2017 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
Christopher J. Gadomski
By Admin on July 10, 2017
Chili: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at age 53. Predeceased by his parents, Jerome and Patricia. Survived by his sons, Ryan and Cameron; brothers, Jeff (Joanna) and Corey; step-mother, Donna Gadomski and niece, Ruby Gadomski.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7PM. Funeral Service Tuesday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login